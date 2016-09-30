Blackduck football falls to Pillager

Recent games against Red Lake and Pine River-Backus were both delayed because of lightning. Though no lightning struck last Friday, the Pillager Huskies certainly did, topping the Drakes by a score of 49-6.

The lone touchdown for the Drakes came from senior offensive lineman Mort Eckstrom with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

“We knew we would have our hands full with Pillager,” said head coach Jeff Volk. “They’re a 2A school versus us at 1A, and they are ranked in the top 10. The guys came prepared and we had a bit of hope early when Ike Volk took the opening kick-off 90 yards down to the 1. But not scoring with that opportunity kind of set the tone for the rest of the game.”

The Huskies struck early and often against the Drakes with their first and second touchdowns coming in the first quarter (each with successful two-point conversions) to lead Blackduck 16-0.

Pillager kept pouring like the rain as they scored again halfway through the second quarter at 10:15 and another two-point conversion raised the score to 24-0. Two minutes later, the Huskies struck again at the 8:17 mark and yet again with 1:08 left on the clock for a 36-0 going into halftime.

“We just couldn’t match their size and physicality,” said Volk. “That is a very good football team. I was proud of our team as they continue to work hard. They didn’t give up, they kept trying, and they pushed a score across at the very end. This team doesn’t quit. We may be outsized, or we may be a few athletes short compared to the opponent, but the guys give 100 percent.”

Blackduck (1-3) travels to Bagley tonight to face off against the Flyers (2-2).

“Looking ahead to Bagley, we’ll be facing back-to-back 2A foes,” Volk said. “They run the ball well with two quality running backs, and their quarterback is a dual threat at running and passing. They play good sound defense and are well coached. We’ve got a couple of kids on the injury list, so we’ll see who’s healthy come Friday night. We’ll come ready to play.”