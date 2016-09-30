Faith briefs -- Sept. 30

Annual meatball supper

LEONARD -- The annual meatball supper will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Leonard.

The menu will include meatballs, real mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, cole slaw, glorified rice, buns, and homemade pie. Bemidji Symphony Orchestra members Jon and Suzanne Larson will be playing for the listening pleasure of those waiting to be served. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children between 6 and 12 years of age and free for children younger than 5.

BEMIDJI -- Pastor Matt Wolff, a missionary to the Filipino people, will give a presentation about his experiences in the Philippines at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bemidji Baptist Church, 2130 Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

For more information, call (218) 751-9311.

BEMIDJI -- The annual fall rummage sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at First Presbyterian Church, 501 Minnesota Ave.