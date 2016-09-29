Historical society brings back cemetery walk

Volunteers and performers led a walk through Greenwood Cemetery telling stories about select individuals buried there Thursday during the Voices of the Past Cemetery Walk. Pictured is Patty Lester, who portrayed May Given, a county public health nurse. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI--The Beltrami County Historical Society resurrected its Voices of the Past Cemetery Walk event Thursday, just in time to celebrate Beltrami County’s sesquicentennial.

Participants gathered at Greenwood Cemetery just before sunset to learn about the contributions and see the graves of five individuals who helped shape the county after its founding 150 years ago. The last cemetery walk was in 2009 but Dan Karalus, the historical society’s executive director, said the tour was brought back due to popular demand.

“We’ve started doing it again, part to tie into that sesquicentennial and part because people have kind of demanded it,” Karalus said.

Attendees visited five graves during the walk, those of Beltrami County’s first coroner, Edward Achenbach; Susannah Carson, whose sons started the county’s first trading post, former County Treasurer Earl Geil, a former World War I nurse May Given, and former County Commissioner A.P. Ritchie.

Volunteers either read from scripts or shared information about each historical figure. Judy Dvorak, who volunteers with the historical society, played Carson.

“She outlived three of her four children, and they were all very much involved in the development of Bemidji,” Dvorak said of Carson. “She was quite the lady.”

Karalus said those who attended the walk may not have previously realized how involved many different responsibilities the county’s historical figures took on. A.P. Ritchie, for example, worked not only as the Beltrami County commissioner, but also worked as Bemidji’s superintendent of schools, was the director and organizer of Security State Bank, was a postmaster and helped develop the Carnegie Library.

May Given worked as a nurse in Bemidji, and helped found the area’s Red Cross chapter. Earl Geil worked as the county treasurer, postmaster, fire chief and police chief.

“I think for me the most surprising thing is just...how involved particular individuals were early in the development of the city and county,” Karalus said. “You see that somewhat these days, but maybe not as much as you used to.”

Karalus and the historical society hope to continue the cemetery walks and Karalus said one could be planned either before Halloween or for next spring, based on weather.

Cecelia McKeig, who spoke about Geil during the walk, said she hopes people came away from the tour with a better understanding of the people who shaped the county.

“Knowing about the people tells you a lot about the town,” McKeig said. “They were really intent on building a town here, not just doing some quick work and making some money and moving on.”