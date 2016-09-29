Bemidji man charged with arson

BEMIDJI -- A Bemidji man was charged with one count of first-degree arson Thursday after allegedly setting two mattresses on fire, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael James Durant, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a Beltrami County Sheriff’s deputy received a report of a fire inside a mobile home at the 14500 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

According to the complaint, a relative of Durant’s and her boyfriend pulled into the driveway of the residence and heard smoke detectors going off.

The relative’s boyfriend discovered the front door was locked and forced his way inside, before locating two mattresses on fire in the back bedroom.

The boyfriend put out the fire and located Durant outside the home. Deputies arrested Durant, who told them that he had been upset and intentionally started the fire by placing sage on a mattress and lighting it. When asked if he had intended to burn the house down, “Durant simply stated that he was going to accept whatever happened,” the complaint said.

Durant is scheduled to appear in court Monday.