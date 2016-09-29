BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Schools’ chief administrator is set to be recognized for his leadership next week.

The Minnesota Association of School Administrators selected Superintendent Jim Hess to receive its Polaris Leadership Award, which recognizes Hess’ “professional courage, creation of a legacy of excellent leadership, fostering innovation, contribution through example and mentoring, exemplary conduct reflecting integrity and bearing emulation, and significant tenure in each position to support district vision and affect positive change,” according to an association statement. Hess is scheduled to receive the award on the first day of the association’s fall conference, which will be held Sunday-Tuesday in Brainerd.

Hess said he was delighted and humbled when he heard he’d been selected to receive the award.

“My name’s going to appear on this award, but this is a recognition for Bemidji schools,” he said. “This is recognition for our School Board and our leadership team and our faculty and staff… A leader isn’t a leader unless they have followers, unless they have goals, unless they have measurable goals that they’re working toward.”

The association pointed to Hess’ role creating community preschools, passing a bond to build new classrooms and schools, helping to rewrite the state’s school finance formula, and getting three operating levy referendums approved by Bemidji-area voters.

A group of past association presidents choose the leadership award recipient each year, and Hess was chosen ahead of two other applicants, association staff said.

Hess and district Transportation Coordinator Greg Liedl are also scheduled to speak at the conference. Their presentation is titled “Interagency Cooperation Enhances School Safety: Mobile Emergency Operations Center.” Hess said they’ll tell conference attendees about the school district’s converted school bus that’s designed to help emergency responders and the public in the wake of a tragedy.

Hess has 37 years of experience in education administration, the past 12 of which have been at Bemidji Area Schools. He has a doctorate from the University of Northern Colorado and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.

He received the association’s Region 8 Administrator of the Year and Region 8 Administrator of Excellence awards in 2008.