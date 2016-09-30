Dad’s Day breakfast set for Oct. 8

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji area chapter of All Pro Dad is sponsoring a Dad’s Day breakfast at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 at Walnut Hall’s Northwoods Dining Center on BSU Campus, 331 19th St. NE.

“Children of all ages are invited to spend some quality time with their dad over breakfast,” the organization said in a release.

Cost for the continental breakfast is $3.50 per person and children younger than 5 are free. Door prizes will be given away to children. For more information, call Rich at (218) 444-3447.