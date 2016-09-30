State to host student success meeting in Bemidji

BEMIDJI -- The Every Student Succeeds Act, the nation’s latest pre-kindergarten through grade 12 education law, was enacted in December 2015. The law is the newest version of the 50-year-old federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act and replaced the 2001 reauthorization known as No Child Left Behind.

The Minnesota Department of Education is hosting a series of regional meetings about the law, including 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bemidji High School, 2900 Division St. W.

The public is invited to join Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius and department staff to learn and share thoughts and the vision for the Minnesota State Plan. To register for the meeting, visit http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/3048386/ba9fa2885e44.

All states are required to submit a new state plan to the U.S. Department of Education for the 2017-2018 school year.