First City Squares offers lessons

BEMIDJI -- The First City Squares will be offering BLAST square dance lessons from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 8 and Oct. 15 in the fellowship hall at United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW.

The BLAST format is an accelerated teaching program. Lunch will be served. Any and all potential dancers are welcome and are encouraged, but not required, to attend all three sessions. Partners are not required. Participants should wear comfortable shoes. For more information, call Jeffrey Anderson at (302) 383-1502.