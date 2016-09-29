Crime report for Sept. 28

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assist

12:59 p.m. A 40-year-old male and a 40-year-old female were arrested on Highway 2 SE by a Minnesota state trooper and transported to the Beltrami County Jail by sheriff’s deputies.

DWI

10:02 p.m. A 38-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Lake Avenue NE and 5th Street NE.

Fire

11:29 a.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested for arson after a fire was reported at a residence at the 14500 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

Theft

8:08 a.m. Officers received a report of the theft of a semi truck and theft from additional semi trucks at the 5000 block of Scribner Road NW.

3:09 p.m. Officers received a report of a theft from a parked car at the 200 block of Summit Avenue W.

Violations/Court Orders

9:46 p.m. A 43-year-old male was arrested on a no-drink violation at the 6700 block of Fairgrounds Road NW.

Warrant

3:27 a.m. A 23-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 26600 block of Wild Rice Loop in Bagley.

9:33 a.m. A 48-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding out-of-county warrant and transferred to Hubbard County at the 4100 block of Blue Mayflower Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

8:06 a.m. A 48-year-old male was arrested after a domestic assault was reported at the 2900 block of Delton Avenue NW.

9:29 a.m. Officers received a report of harassments, threats and a possible assault at the 1900 block of Middle School Drive NW.

6:33 p.m. Officers received a report of a possible domestic assault at the 300 block of 11th Street NW.

8:28 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 1200 block of Nielson Avenue SE.

9:22 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 2400 block of Pine Ridge Avenue NW.

SuspiciousTheft

1:13 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW after officers received a report of theft.

Warrant

A 19-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding Cass County warrant at the 2000 block of Conifer Avenue NW.

6:42 p.m. An 18-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and another male was issued a trespass order after officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at the 400 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

8:12 p.m. A 28-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW after turning himself in on a warrant.