Red Lake receives USDA grant

BEMIDJI -- The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians has been awarded a $104,342 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support minority and veteran farmers and ranchers.

In all, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced $8.4 million in grants that will be used by organizations in 24 states to provide training, outreach and technical assistance for socially disadvantaged, tribal and veteran farmers and ranchers.

"USDA was created to be 'The People's Department,' and in the past eight years we have made tremendous progress in correcting past mistakes and creating a more inclusive culture within our organization. Part of that legacy includes supporting farmers and ranchers with diverse backgrounds and experience levels," Vilsack said in a release. "The grants announced today will be leveraged by local partners and help bring traditionally underserved people into farming, as well as veterans who want to return home to rural areas."

Also in Minnesota, the Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College, which also serves parts of Michigan and Wisconsin, received a grant of $179,381.

These grants are provided through USDA's Outreach and Assistance for Socially Disadvantaged and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers Program, also known as the 2501 Program and administered by USDA's Office of Advocacy and Outreach. Since 2010, more than $83.8 million has been invested through the 2501 Program to leverage the work of local partners. The 2014 Farm Bill reauthorized the program and expanded the program mandate to include military veterans.