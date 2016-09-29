Skip to main content
READER PHOTO: Sunrise over Lake Beltrami
By
Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:45 p.m.
Pioneer Reader Gary Johnson sent in this photo of a recent sunrise over Lake Beltrami. Send in your photos to
news@bemidjipioneer.com
.
