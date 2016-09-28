ELECTION: Campaign trail goes through Red Lake

Candidates for Red Lake School Board, District 38 participated in a candidate fair Tuesday hosted by the Red Lake Political Education Committee at Red Lake Tribal College. From left to right are Jean Donnell, Doug Desjarlait, Rhonda Lussier, Kathryn "Jody" Beaulieu, Michael Barrett and Chris Jourdain. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

Beltrami County Commissioner District 4 candidates Tim Sumner (left) and Vince Gross participated in a candidate fair Tuesday. The candidate fair hosted by the Red Lake Political Education Committee and held at Red Lake Tribal College. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

Pictured from left to right are State Senate District 2 candidates Paul Utke and Rod Skoe listen to House District 2A candidate Jerry Loud Wednesday during a Red Lake Political Education Committee candidate fair held at Red Lake Tribal College. (Maggi Stivers/Bemidji Pioneer)

RED LAKE -- Races for the county board of commissioners and the state legislature took another step forward Wednesday night in Red Lake.

During a candidate forum at the Red Lake Nation College, incumbents and challengers for Beltrami County District 4, Minnesota Senate District 2 and Minnesota House of Representatives District 2A answered multiple questions from a crowd of voters.

Candidates present to respond to the room of constituents included:

Incumbent Tim Sumner and his opponent Vince Gross running for Beltrami County District 4.

Incumbent Sen. Rod Skoe, DFL-Clearbrook and his opponent Paul Utke, R-Park Rapids running for Minnesota Senate District 2.

Republican candidate Matt Grossell of Clearbrook and Jerald "Jerry" Loud, DFL-Puposky.

During the segment regarding Beltrami County, inquiries made by residents ranged from the relationship between the county and tribe, improving race relations and the epidemic of drugs in the area.

Gross called the drug issue a big problem for the county to face by itself.

"It's a bigger problem than the county," Gross said. "I know there's been a lot of money spent on it, but I think the state and maybe federal agencies need to get involved.

"It's a serious issue and it's happening statewide and nationally. Locally, we can provide services through the Health and Human Services Department and collaborate with many different organizations that take it seriously," Sumner said. "Children are the ones that are hurting the most from this. I want to do what I can to push the importance of prevention and working with parents."

When discussing the issue of race relations, Sumner said the subject is a very important one that he's tried to improve with his time as a commissioner.

"Natives and non-natives want to learn from each other and support each other," Sumner said. "I would like to set up a race relation commission made up of officials from the county, the (Red Lake Band of Chippewa) tribal council and the city of Bemidji to have some interaction and change policies that can help the community."

"I'm not an expert in race relations, but I know people up here on the reservation and I'm friends with them," Gross said. "I think respect has to go both ways and people have to try to get along."

When speaking about their priorities, Gross said the condition of roads would be his main point of focus, calling them the "backbone" of the county.

Sumner, meanwhile, said an important subject if re-elected would be continued lobbying for a veterans home in northwestern Minnesota.

"It's important that we provide the services that they need because of the services that they've provided for us," Sumner said.

Skoe, who's served in the Minnesota Senate since 2002 and is running for a fifth term, said he's been supportive of a veterans home in the northwestern part of the state and added that he co-authored a bill for such a project in the Senate.

Utke, who serves on the Park Rapids City Council, said he fully supports a veterans facility in the district and pledged to support veterans in any way he can.

"It's a disgrace to not have a veterans home," said Loud, who runs Temporary Assistance for Needy Families in Red Lake. "I will be there fighting for it. I have a passion for that and we’ll get it done.”

"A lot of funds are in place to do that very thing," said Grossell, a retired Clearwater County Sheriff's Deputy. "For a veterans home, it's a learning process for me, finding out what prevented it in this last session and what moved it along. Making it a reality is one of the projects I intend to take up."

Another topic brought to the candidates' attention was the amount of regulations that local farmers have to work around. For Grossell, the solution is for the government to pull back on some regulations, especially those that affect small farmers.

"I've been talking to farmers around the area and the government needs to pull back its hand," Grossell said. "Farmers aren't going to destroy the land or waters, that's their livelihood. Farmers are some of the best people who know what the land needs. A lot of these regulations slowing them down, they need to be reformed and some of them removed."

"When you over regulate anybody, you only hurt the small businesses, and in this case, it's small farmers," said Loud. "You have to get them (the farmers) involved in the conversation. Regulations need to come together for both the small businesses and the environment.”

"Many of the regulations are from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture)," Skoe said. "I think there are areas, though, that we need to be working to make sure farmers can complete their goals, but maintaining water quality is also important."

"It's always a tightrope that they're walking, because the farmers have invested a lot in their land and they want to do it in the safest way possible, so their not there to destroy it," Utke said. "It has to be a working relationship between government and farmers so that the environment can be taken care of and business can prosper."

Along with state and county hopefuls, the forum also featured candidates running for the Red Lake School District Board. The six candidates running for the board present Wednesday included Michael Barret, Jean Donnell, Chris Jourdain, Doug Dejarlait, Jody Beaulieu, Rhonda Lussier.

Topics related to the school district ranged from the role the board, the status of the budget, funding involvement from the state level and how to improve the graduation rate.

Election day for all candidates at Wednesday’s forum is Nov. 8.