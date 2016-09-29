Friends of Sanford Health host jewelry sale

BEMIDJI -- The Friends of Sanford Health will host a Jewelry is Fun sale from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 11 and from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the east lobby of Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne Street NW. The sale will feature a wide variety of jewelry, accessories and gifts for all ages. Friends of Sanford Health receives a percentage of each sale to enrich the experience of patients, residents, visitors and staff at Sanford Bemidji, according to a release from Sanford Health.