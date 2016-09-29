Learn to make lefse class scheduled

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Schools Community Education will offer a “Learn to make lefse” class from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Eckles Community Center. The class will teach how to prepare the dough, rolling techniques and include the hands on experience of grilling lefse. Cost is $30. A light lunch will be served. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the American Legion Auxiliary to benefit veterans, according to a release. Register by calling (218) 333-3284 ext. 1. Register by Oct. 14.

