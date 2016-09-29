Veterans dinner set for Nov. 10

BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society will host the a Veterans Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The dinner will recognize the contributions of United States veterans. The doors will open and social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and music at 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature the musical entertainment of Annalise Aakhus. The dinner will feature Beltrami County Veterans Stories by Scotty Allison, the Bemidji High School Junior ROTC Honor Guard, Beltrami County history displays, prize raffles, door prizes and more. The event is sponsored by Paul Bunyan Broadcasting and Paul Bunyan Communications.

Cost is $25 for adults, $20 for veterans, $20 for Beltrami County Historical Society members and $15 for children younger than 12 years of age. All proceeds from tickets and raffles support Beltrami County Historical Society programs, exhibits, and collections preservation.

Purchase tickets at the Beltrami County History Center, by calling (218) 444-3376 or online at beltramihistory.org/shop. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 4.