National Alliance on Mental Illness meeting

BEMIDJI -- The local chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room at Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW. Larry Loudon, administrator of the local Community Behavioral Health Hospital, will present about the adult facility and its programming. For more information, contact Jim Aakhus at (218) 214-1681 visit "NAMI-Northwoods/Beltrami” on Facebook.