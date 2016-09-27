Brady's new ride: Make-A-Wish donates ATV to Bemidji teen

Brady Yennie rides in his side-by-side ATV with his mother Cheri Yennie on Tuesday afternoon at their home. Brady received the ATV through the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Minnesota. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI—18-year old Brady Yennie is "nonverbal," but his body language betrayed some excitement as he walked through his family's yard and climbed into their new ATV, courtesy of the the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"He's always liked rides on the wheeler," said Kert Yennie, Brady's father, who said it was tough to figure out what to ask of the foundation. Brady likes movies, his parents said, but doesn't like crowds or leaving the house except for class at Bemidji High School.

"A lot of people, they go to Disneyland or this or that," Kert said. "Brady would not have gotten into that at all."

Cheri Yennie, Brady's mother and Kert's wife, said Brady has been riding with them on four-wheelers, six-wheelers, and snowmobiles ever since they adopted him 14 years ago. The couple has four other adopted children, three of whom have special needs like Brady.

Brady himself has fetal alcohol syndrome. He's also autistic, has scoliosis that required major surgery a few years ago - "he grew four inches that day," Cheri remembered - and has potentially-fatal "silent seizures."

"What they said is he's going to have a seizure one night and not wake up," Cheri said. "And I say, 'not on my watch.'"

The ATV itself is a Arctic Cat-made "side-by-side" model that looks like a beefier sort of golf cart. It was "tricked out" for free at Scenic Auto Body, and Bemidji Sports Centre donated a helmet that Brady wore as he tooled around in the Yennie's yard yesterday.

The couple applied for the ATV about two years ago, they said, and received it in late summer after a lengthy review process. Cheri said the new toy arrived a little ahead of schedule so Brady could enjoy riding it in the summer. The Yennies still hope to get a windshield and other cold-weather modifications added to the ATV.

A typical ride could take Brady around the Yennie's large yard, up and down their neighborhood's lengthy driveways, out to the county road near their house, or even a nearby convenience store or lake.

"His mood improves so much after he does that," Kert said. "He's just in a happier mood."

The Yennies have already put about 70 miles on the ATV, and they hosted a modest party last Saturday to celebrate Brady's new ride.