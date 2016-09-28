Program focused on farm heritage

BAGLEY -- Northern Exposure to Lifelong Learning will present “American Farm Heritage” by Gordon W. Fredrickson at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Faith Lutheran Church in Bagley. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m.

Since 2000, Fredrickson has been writing and telling stories that are real-life adventures of adults and children on a small family farm in the year 1950. His purpose “is to portray life on a small farm the way most of us remember it–full of hard work, riddled with daily sacrifice, lacking conveniences, void of vacations, and yet, somehow, satisfying and invigorating,” a release said. He has written a total of 12 books for adults and children and he has many more planned.

The program has free admission but a freewill donation will be accepted. For more information, call Tamara Edevold at (218) 694- 2856.