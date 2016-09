Annual Bark in the Dark planned for Oct. 16

BEMIDJI -- The annual Bark in the Dark will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Bemidji Vet Hospital, 3610 Comfort Drive NW. The event will include Halloween treats, games, activities and more. Costumes are encouraged. Food will be provided as a freewill offering will be accepted. All pets must be on a leash.

