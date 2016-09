BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host the Bark ‘N’ Boo from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Nymore Dog Park, 625 Miles Ave. SE. The event will include a dog costume costume, prizes and a treat bag. The costume contest is at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 per dog. For more information or to reigster, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850.