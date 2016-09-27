Gavin DeGraw and Andy Grammer concert cancelled

BEMIDJI -- The Gavin DeGraw, Andy Grammer and Wrabel concert scheduled for Thursday at the Sanford Center in Bemidji has been cancelled. Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase, according to the Sanford Center.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Tickets purchased through the venue will need to be returned to the box office for a refund.

For more information, contact the Sanford Center pickup window at (218) 441-4032.