The Northern Lights put on a brief show in the Bemidji area Monday night. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

The Northern Lights put on a brief show in the Bemidji area Monday night. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

The Northern Lights put on a brief show in the Bemidji area Monday night. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

The Northern Lights put on a brief show in the Bemidji area Monday night. Here are some photos taken from Diamond Point Park in Bemidji.