BEMIDJI—Denae Alamano doesn't work for the Bemidji Police Department, nor does she have a family member on the force. Still, Alamano is conscious of the risks officers take when protecting the community, which is why she's spent the past five months raising money that will turn the tables and help the community protect the police.

Alamano is the community lead of the Bemidji chapter of Shield 616, a national nonprofit founded in February with the goal of buying high-level protective gear—not uniformly provided by police departments or sheriff's offices—for law enforcement officials. The Bemidji chapter launched in May.

"We need to be protecting our officers because they're protecting us," Alamano said. "I go to bed at night, and they're still out protecting me."

Shield 616 allows donors to purchase an armor package that includes a vest, ballistic armor that can stop rifle fire, a ballistic helmet and other gear. According to Alamano the gear is worth about $2,400, but the nonprofit has been able to get discounts that lower the cost to $1,000.

All Bemidji police officers and Beltrami County sheriff's deputies are required to wear a Level III vest when on duty, according to Chief of Police Mike Mastin and Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp. The Level III gear can stop handgun fire, but not much more. Every patrol deputy in the sheriff's office also has Level IV gear—the kind that Shield 616 provides—but the rest of the deputies have not been issued the vests.

Hodapp said the sheriff's office chose to purchase the vests using money originally set aside for a speed trailer because of recent incidents where police were killed during active shooter situations.

"Because of the nature of what has been going on in our country and the assaults against police officers and things like that, we felt it was more important to spend the money to protect our officers," Hodapp said.

And while some Bemidji police officers have purchased the Level IV gear themselves, none of them have been issued the vests by the department. Mastin said the department doesn't have the money to purchase the high-level gear, as only 6 percent of his budget goes toward equipment.

"If I spend all of that on the vests, I can't put new tires on the cars," Mastin said. "You only have so much money. The pot is only so full."

Shield 616 doesn't just focus on financial gifts; the nonprofit also encourages donors to support local law enforcement officials through prayer. Donors can choose to be partnered with an officer and pray for them, send them encouraging letters, take them out for coffee and more. Alamano's church, The Evangelical Covenant Church of Bemidji, has supported her efforts.

The Bemidji chapter of Shield 616 has so far collected enough money to purchase 17 vests—seven more than the nonprofit's original goal. Both individuals and businesses have contributed to the cause. Hill's Plumbing and Heating donated money for a full vest after hearing about the organization.

"It just made sense, I guess, it was just the least we could do," said Jill Hill, who owns Hill's Plumbing and Heating with her husband, Steve. "It just would seem like a good thing to do, a really good thing to do for our area and for our police department."

Hodapp and Mastin are both grateful that the community is stepping up to provide officers with high-level equipment.

"Neither the sheriff's office or the police department is behind the Shield 616 program," Hodapp said. "This is a community-led effort, this is something that started in the community, and the community got this going."

Alamano is also thankful for the support she has received.

"I can't get over the support of the community," she said. "I haven't had anyone turn me down yet for a vest or for some sort of amount of money, which I just think says a lot about the program and about our community."

Anyone interested in donating to Shield 616 should contact The Evangelical Covenant Church of Bemidji at (218) 751-3699. The vests will be presented to the police department and sheriff's office Oct. 23 at the church.