Comedian Brian Regan to perform at the Sanford Center

Regan is a regular on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon and made history in 2015 with the live Comedy Central broadcast of “Brian Regan: Live from Radio City Music Hall,” a release said. The show was the first-ever live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history.

Regan also had a cameo in Chris Rock’s film “Top Five” and was featured in Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” He has made 28 appearances on the “Late Show” with David Letterman, released three hour-long TV specials, three CDs and four DVDs.

Tickets cost $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and pre-sale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets will be available at the Bob Lowth Ford Pickup Windows at the Sanford Center, any Ticketmaster retail location, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at ticketmaster.com.