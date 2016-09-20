Beltrami County levy to increase 3.98 percent after 3-2 vote

BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners moved the budget process forward Tuesday by adopting the proposed 2017 property tax levy in a 3-2 vote.

The levy, introduced to commissioners at their Sept. 6 meeting, totals at $20,939,029, a 3.98 percent increase over the previous year's levy of $20,137,494. With the proposed levy now adopted, county officials will have the opportunity to decrease, but not increase, the amount before the final levy is approved in December.

In favor of the proposed levy were Commissioners Joe Vene, Keith Winger and Richard Anderson, while Jim Lucachick and Tim Sumner voted against.

“What I would ask our departments is ‘is there anyway you could tighten your belt by 1 percent,” Lucachick said. “If we did that this year, we could have passed a zero levy increase if we could have found that $800,000.”

Winger, who’s on the 2017 budget committee, said after the meeting that expense tightening was done to a high degree in relation to the tax levy.

“We cut everything we possibly could without resorting to a drastic measure such as laying somebody off, which we certainly don’t want to do,” Winger said.

According to county documents, increases came from a number of operational and debt service levies, such as:

Public safety, from $8,774,566 in 2016 to $9,191,897 next year.

Human services, from $7,137,811 to $7,423,323.

Road and bridges from $2,377,910 to $2,536,639.

Law enforcement center debt service levy from $90,000 to $115,000

Judicial center from $537,000 to $600,000.

Along with increases, the levy also takes county revenues into account to reach the 3.98 percent increase from last year, which equals $801,535.

Safety report

Earlier in the commissioners' meeting, the board heard a report from Steve Shadrick, a member of the county safety committee. The report focused on findings of an inspection conducted at six county buildings over three days by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Along with a physical walkthrough, Shadrick said the administration also conducted an audit of the county's safety policies for employees. At the end of the inspection, Shadrick said administration staff found nine safety hazards in four of the six buildings they inspected.

The hazards, however, were minor, Shadrick said, and were all corrected within a week of the safety committee obtaining the report.

Another report given to the commissioners Tuesday was from Tuleah Palmer, executive director of the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, who described the work the educational program does in the community.

The purpose of the center, Palmer said, is to identify, coordinate and deliver resources that promote wellness and equity for American Indian families in northwest and north-central Minnesota. The NICD is a native operated nonprofit organization founded in the early 1980s as the Occupational Industrialization Center.

Palmer's report on the organization's services come about a month after Gov. Mark Dayton visited the center to announce state funding for the Anishinaabe Basic Education Initiative, a program to help American Indians in Minnesota attain educational credentials and access job training.