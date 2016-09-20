The Bemidji Jaycees plan includes placing LED decorations, which come in a variety of Christmas shapes, on the street lights along Minnesota state Hwy. 197 from the Paul Bunyan Trail Bridge to Paul Bunyan Park. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- In honor of the 20th annual First City of Lights celebration, the Bemidji Jaycees have plans to go big.

“We have planned to expand the lighting display to the largest it's been in probably about 15 years,” said Joshua Peterson, Bemidji Jaycees First City of Lights chairman.

The plan includes placing LED decorations, which come in a variety of Christmas shapes, on the streetlights along Minnesota state Hwy. 197 from the Paul Bunyan Trail Bridge to Paul Bunyan Park and lighting the entirety of Paul Bunyan Park, including the Library Park hillside trees up to the Carnegie Library. Eight-foot wreaths and an illuminated archway that was included in the light display during the early years will be on display in both parks.

The lights will also expand to the downtown area.

“We’re in the process right now of purchasing a LED light pine branch garland, which will be wrapped around all the street lights downtown and accented with a red bow on top and will also feature our ‘Bemidji is Christmas City’ banners,” Peterson said.

This is an expensive project, as the Jaycees have spent nearly $27,000 on decorations.

“It's a very expensive undertaking but with the help of the community and the city of Bemidji has been fantastic to work with,” Peterson said. “They are donating all the labor in stringing all the lights in all the trees in Library Park and Paul Bunyan Park and they will also be helping us getting the street light decorations installed.”

The lights are scheduled to be installed during the second week of October at the earliest.

All of the lights will be officially lit during the annual Night We Light celebration set for Nov. 25, following the annual Night We Light parade. The Jaycees are working on adding new activities and events to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

“We are working on a downtown store window display contest where everyone in the public can actively take a part and vote on who they think has the best window display in downtown Bemidji,” Peterson said. “We are also in the process of working on a parade of homes for people to showcase their outdoor lighting displays.”

Peterson hopes to make the lights display bigger, larger and brighter every year.

“Our goal is to make Bemidji a Christmas city and hopefully by the 25th anniversary in five years, we are going to give Bentleyville in Duluth a run for their money,” Peterson said.