Red Lake to host Candidate Fair

RED LAKE -- The Red Lake Political Education Committee, a nonprofit and nonpartisan tribal organization, will host a Candidate Fair from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Red Lake Nation College.

All candidates for local and statewide offices who would represent the Red Lake Indian Reservation, including Senate District 2 and 2A, Beltrami County Commissioner District 4 and Red Lake School Board, District 38, have confirmed to attend, a release said.

The Red Lake Nation has more than 2,900 registered voters.

Candidates who have confirmed attendance (as of Tuesday) include: Tim Sumner and Vince Gross for Beltrami County Commissioner; Rod Skoe and Paul Utke for State Senator District 2, Jerry Loud and Matthew Grossell for State Representative District 2A; and candidates for Red Lake School Board -- Michael Barrett, Kathryn "Jody" Beaulieu, Doug Desjarlait, Jean Donnell, Chris Jourdain and Rhonda Lussier.

The event is informal and begins at 5 p.m. A light supper at no cost or freewill donation will be provided for attendees, the release said.

“We hope to draw both Indian and non-Indian participants from all of Beltrami County,” RLPEC co-chair Michelle Paquin said in the release.

“We expect local and tribal elected officials, political activists, and interested voters seeking information about candidates prior to the Minnesota general election on November 8, 2016. We expect this to be very informal and fun.”

The Red Lake Tribal Council, Red Lake Nation College, the Red Lake Political Education Committee, and the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians are sponsoring the Candidate Fair.