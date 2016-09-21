Flu vaccine clinic Oct. 5

BEMIDJI -- Sanford Bemidji is offering seasonal influenza vaccinations to adults age 19 and older at a flu vaccine clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Sanford Pharmacy at 1611 Anne St.

No appointment is needed, but patients should bring their insurance ID card, Sanford Bemidji said in a release.

Because of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation, the nasal mist flu vaccine will not be offered.

Those who already have a clinic appointment scheduled can receive a flu vaccination during that appointment. For those unable to attend the flu vaccine clinic or those age 18 and younger, the vaccine can be received during regular clinic hours at all Sanford clinics. The Sanford Pharmacy on Anne Street also provides vaccinations for adults 19 and older during regular pharmacy hours.

Medical officials recommend that everyone age six months and older get a flu vaccination annually to reduce the risk of becoming ill with influenza or transmitting it to others. Certain groups are at higher risk and are strongly recommended to receive the vaccination, including pregnant women and anyone who becomes pregnant during the flu season; people age 50 and older and adults and children with certain chronic conditions.

If applicable, patients need to bring their insurance card to the flu vaccine clinic events, the release said.

For more information about flu or flu vaccination, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/Features/FLU/.