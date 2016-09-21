Friends of the Bemidji Library host National Friends Week

BEMIDJI -- The Friends of the Bemidji Library will be celebrating National Friends Week by having daily drawings for gift certificates from local businesses. Drawings will be held Oct. 18 -22 in the Red Door Bookstore.

To enter the drawing, patrons can visit the Friends Red Door Bookstore from Oct. 1- 22. The Friends Red Door Bookstore is located in the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW. Entrants must be 18 years of age or older.

No purchases are necessary to register and you need not be present to win. Winners are limited to winning only one gift certificate.

In addition, the Red Door Bookstore will celebrate 13 years in business on Nov. 3.