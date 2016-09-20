Albrecht proclaims Reflexology Awareness Week in Bemidji

As part of International Reflexology Week, Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht has designated Sept. 19-25 as Reflexology Awareness Week in the City of Bemidji.

Reflexology is an ancient healing art form that deals with reflex points in the feet, hands and ears that correspond to all parts of the body. Pressure applied to these points “helps to create balance within the body, improving circulation, soothing the nervous system, reducing overall stress, and supporting the body’s efforts to function optimally,” a release said.

Albrecht made the proclamation at Monday’s City Council meeting with local reflexologist Donna Morris.