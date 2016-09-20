Crime report for Sept. 19

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday:

Assault

6:25 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE.

Assist

8:59 p.m. Officers received a report of armed robbery with a firearm at the 8000 block of Jefferson Avenue SW. Three parties were arrested.

Theft

5:36 p.m. Officers received a report of the possible theft of a puppy at the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.

Welfare Check

2:16 a.m. A deputy located a male lost in the woods after his car became stuck on a trail. A 25-year-old female was later located in the vehicle at the 37800 block of Highway 72 NE and arrested for several reasons.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Fire

4:38 a.m. An officer and the fire department responded to a small fire at the 1000 block of Irvine Avenue NW. A plastic garbage container had been lit on fire and was nearly burned out. There are no suspects.

Robbery

8:59 p.m. Officers received a report of an aggravated robbery. Two 20-year-old males and a juvenile were arrested at the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue after a vehicle pursuit.

Theft

10:16 a.m. An individual reported a theft from his storage locker at the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

4:45 p.m. Officers received a report of a stolen dog at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

7:48 p.m. A 20-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting.

Warrant

7:46 p.m. A 25-year-old male turned himself in on a local warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.