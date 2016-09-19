In honor of Jacob: Bemidji soccer team wears No. 11 wristbands
The Bemidji High School boys soccer team wore red wristbands embroidered with the No. 11 in honor of Jacob Wetterling during their game Monday against St. Cloud Cathedral. The St. Cloud Cathedral team also wore wristbands during the game. Before Wetterling was abducted at age 11 in 1989, he wore the No. 11 playing youth soccer in St. Joseph, Minn.
The wristbands project is lead by Lainie Hiller and financially supported by Sara Labraaten of Sara Labraaten State Farm Agency. Wristbands cost $3.50 and any extra funds collected will be sent to the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center.