Preparations were underway Saturday for Sacred Heart Church of Wilton's 80th annual Chicken and Ham Dinner, which will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The event also features a bazaar, bake sale and raffle. Costs are $11 for adults, $5 for children and free for preschool age children.