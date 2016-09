Fall Color Festival at Buena Vista (photos)

Hazel Nord, 2, feeds a goat during the annual Fall Color Festival Saturday at Buena Vista Ski Area. The festival will continue from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 1 / 4

Kaitlyn Crane, 4, pets a horse during the annual Fall Color Festival Saturday at Buena Vista Ski Area. The festival will continue from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 2 / 4

Blacksmith Joel Hamilton demonstrates how to make a horseshoe during the annual Fall Color Festival Saturday at Buena Vista Ski Area. The festival will continue from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer) 3 / 4