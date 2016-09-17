The annual World Wide Day of Play was held Saturday in a new location at Paul Bunyan Park. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Athena Skjaret, 4, of Bemidji, throws a ball during a game of Tic-Tac-Toe Saturday at World Wide Day of Play. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Benjamin Curran, 3, of Bemidji throws a wooden stick while playing a game of Kubb on Saturday at World Wide Day of Play. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Kensey Olson, left, and Jack LaCroix, right, push Noah LaCroix Saturday at Paul Bunyan Inclusive Playground during World Wide Day of Play. The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the playground was also held Saturday. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Jersey Newago, 4, of Bemidji smiles as she slides Saturday at World Wide Day of Play. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI—A crowd of children—and adults—gathered Saturday at Paul Bunyan Park to celebrate World Wide Day of Play, an annual event that encourages kids to get outside and play.

The purpose of the day, Bemidji Recreation Director Jamie Anderson explained, is to prompt children to shut off their TVs and be more active. This year's day of play coincided with a ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Paul Bunyan Inclusive Playground that includes equipment designed for children with disabilities. Children could attend Saturday's event at a discount if they showed up with a bike and helmet.

The day also featured archery lessons, a soccer net for kids to practice their goal-scoring skills, relay races, and not one, not two, but three inflatable play structures.

"I liked the bouncy house," reported 5-year old Isabelle Spaeth.

Kids could also make smoothies on a "bike blender"—a blender powered by pedaling an attached bicycle. Isabelle's brother Evan said he liked making a smoothie with a bike.

"There's only a couple nice days of fall left until it gets to be real cold and we have to stay inside," said Bemidji resident Jen Tomlinson. Levi Tomlinson, Jen's son and a second grader at Northern Elementary, said his favorite activity at the day was archery and that he got a bullseye.

Vendors from Sanford Bemidji Medical Center and other firms were also on hand to tell parents about even more outdoor-minded activities for their children.