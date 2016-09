The Beltrami Bobcats 4H Club held their annual Rabbit Show and Silent Auction last spring and donated the $1,200 they raised to the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life of Beltrami County. Pictured are Relay Event Lead Stephanie Moe, 4H Club Leader Tami Erickson, 4H Adult Volunteer Kristi Norland and 4H Club President Rachel Qualley.