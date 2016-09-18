Beltrami County Relay For Life raises more than $100,000

Pictured here from left to right are some of team captains: Sally Acosta, Team Target; Joy Barclay, Abe's All Stars; Wanda Roff, Wanda's Celebration; Colette Zietz, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting/HBI Radio Flyers; Liz Torgeson, Be Awesome; Michelle Hawkins, Team Ma; Chantel Cartier, Be Awesome; Brenda Billings, Iverson Corner Drug Pharmacy Phanatics and Cindy Swedberg, Cancer Cannots.

Relay For Life of Beltrami County held their annual event on July 9 at the Sanford Center. The event raised $107,464.16, the highest ever fundraising total in the 20 year history of the event.

For more information about forming a team for the 2017 Relay For Life event scheduled for July 8, contact Stephanie Moe at moeswild@paulbunyan.net. Pictured here from left to right are some of team captains: Sally Acosta, Team Target; Joy Barclay, Abe's All Stars; Wanda Roff, Wanda's Celebration; Colette Zietz, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting/HBI Radio Flyers; Liz Torgeson, Be Awesome; Michelle Hawkins, Team Ma; Chantel Cartier, Be Awesome; Brenda Billings, Iverson Corner Drug Pharmacy Phanatics and Cindy Swedberg, Cancer Cannots.