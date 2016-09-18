Marketplace Foods supports Carnegie Library project

Pictured from left to right are Mike McNeil, Marketplace Foods; Ester Aube, Marketplace Foods; Suzanne Liapis, president of the Friends of the Carnegie and Catherine Marchand, treasurer of the Friends.

Anyone interested in helping the Friends of the Carnegie Library may do so by visiting www.savethecarnegie.org to find more information on the history of the landmark building, or to make a donation to help the cause.