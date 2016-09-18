The 12th annual Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy Open was held Aug.19 at Castle Highlands Golf Course. The tournament raised more than $8,100 for the United Way of the Bemidji Area. The annual tournament is the United Way’s largest fundraising event.

“For the 12th straight year, we are thankful for the tremendous support of local and regional businesses,” said Cammie Vogel, Beltrami Electric’s campaign coordinator, in a release. “With their help, Beltrami Electric has held this tournament for 12 straight years and raised, cumulatively, over $100,000 to support area needs through the United Way and its partner agencies.”