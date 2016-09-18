Senogles, Mitchell appointed to new state advisory committee

BEMIDJI — Two Bemidji area women have been appointed to a new state advisory committee. Simone Senogles, Food Sovereignty program coordinator at the Indigenous Environmental Network, and Mary Mitchell, executive director of the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, will serve on the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Good Food Access Fund Advisory Committee. Senogles was designated by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, and Mitchell was appointed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The Good Food Access Program was established during the 2016 legislative session, and forming the Advisory Committee is the first action in getting the funding distributed, according to a release. The goal of the program is to increase the availability of and access to affordable, nutritious and culturally appropriate food, including fresh fruits and vegetables, for underserved communities in low-income and moderate-income areas.

The Advisory Committee will meet at least twice per-year to help establish program criteria, guidelines and processes. The committee will also facilitate program funding and promote the program statewide.