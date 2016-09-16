Bemidji League of Women Voters to host candidate forums

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area League of Women Voters will sponsor two upcoming candidate forums in Bemidji.

Both forums will be 7 to 9 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW:

Oct. 18: Beltrami County Commission and Bemidji School Board candidates.

Oct. 20: Bemidji Mayoral candidates and Bemidji City Council candidates.

The moderator for the forums will be Roy Blackwood. The events also will be televised on local access Channel 2.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization that encourages informed and active participation of citizens in government as well as influencing public policy through education and advocacy. The league neither endorses nor opposes candidates for public office, a release said.