United Way Chili Cook-off Wednesday

BEMIDJI—The United Way of Bemidji Area's annual Chili Cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

The chili cook-off kicks off the United Way of Bemidji Area's fall fundraising campaign for the community.

The event will feature a variety of 30-plus chili recipes prepared by local amateur chefs. This year's chili cook-off theme is "All Things Minnesota."

Awards will be given in each of five divisions: celebrity, corporation, business, non-profit and restaurant and in the following categories: best name, best presentation, most creative and overall winner.

Attendees will vote using money for the Taster's Choice award. Tickets are $6 in advance and available at Lueken's North or South and the United Way office. Tickets are available at the door for $8.