Annual Bemidji Lefse Festival on Nov. 3

BEMIDJI -- The 11th annual Lefse Festival, sponsored by Bemidji Sunrise Rotary, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE. Organizers are currently searching for lefse makers to serve in the Lefse Cook-Off. There is no cost for lefse makers to participate, but organizers request that makers donate 24 pre-made lefse sheets for a fundraiser.

For those interested, there are reserved commercial kitchens for lefse makers. The Sons of Norway will be judging the contest for the Lefse Cook-Off Champion award. All participants will vote for the People’s Choice Award.

A limited number of craft and vendor tables are available. Proceeds will benefit the Beltrami County Historical Society and area youth programming. For more information, contact Keith Gora at sunriselefse@gmail.com or (218) 444- 3303 or visit the Bemidji Sunrise Rotary website at http://bemidjisunriserotary.org.