Multiple sclerosis support group meeting Saturday

BEMIDJI -- The monthly multiple sclerosis support group will be meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Education Room A at Sanford Medical Center.

Individuals with any stage of multiple sclerosis and their caregivers are welcome to attend, organizers said. The focus of recent meetings has been “Making Wellness a Part of Everyday Life.” The Participatory Arts Collective, an all inclusive arts organization, will present during Saturday’s meeting. For more information, call Ann at (218) 766-1465.