Crime report for Sept. 15

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

Warrant

1:22 p.m. Officers transported a 33-year-old male arrested by the Pike Bay Police Department to the Beltrami County Jail on an outstanding Beltrami County warrant.

3:07 p.m. The subject of a warrant was arrested at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2 and transported to jail.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

9:46 p.m. Officers responded to a burglary complaint at the 1600 block of 3rd Street SE.

4:16 p.m. A 35-year-old male was arrested for credit card fraud at the 1800 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

1:19 p.m. A 37-year-old female was arrested for a sex crime at the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive SE.

10:31 p.m. A 28-year-old male was cited for shoplifting. After he was released it was discovered that he had been in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He was located nearby at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and arrested.

5:10 p.m. A 22-year-old male was arrested for felony theft at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.