Shrine Club to host parade, tailgate Saturday

BEMIDJI -- The Headwaters Shrine Club and the BSU football team are sponsoring the 20th annual Shrine Game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Beavers will play Wayne State at Chet Anderson Stadium at 6 p.m., but before the game there will be a few other events.

At 3 p.m., the Shrine Parade will be held in downtown Bemidji. The route stretches from Eighth Street to Third Street on Minnesota Avenue, then back to Eighth Street on Beltrami Avenue.

Following the parade, there will be a pre-game tailgate event in Diamond Point Park with food and beverages.

Kickoff for the game is at 6 p.m. Adult general admission tickets are $12, with senior citizen tickets for $6 and youth for $5.