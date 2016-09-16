Kelliher early childhood classes

Kelliher Early Childhood will begin meeting at 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. on every other Tuesday in the Early Childhood classroom beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Parents and children from ages birth to preschool will meet for activities, snacks and a time for parents to chat about the joys and challenges of being a parent, according to a release.

Kelliher Early Childhood will also meet at the Kelliher Community Library at the Old School Center at 10:30 a.m. on the Tuesday in between the ECFE schedule. The parent and child class will focus on storytime and activities featuring pre-reading skills, which are known to help children prepare to read. Parents will have the opportunity to pick up tips about how young children learn print awareness, letter knowledge, vocabulary, phonological awareness and narrative skills all through reading and talking together during daily routines,

Check out the Kelliher School website for the 2016-17 Kelliher Early Childhood calendar and other program information throughout the year at the Kelliher School website. Information will also be posted on Facebook throughout the year.

For more information, contact: Rachael Neft, 647-8286 ext. 1120 rneft@kelliher.k12.mn.us or Diane Mostad, 647-8728 mostad@paulbunyan.net