Blackduck volleyball goes 1-2 at Pequot Lakes tournament

The Lady Drakes volleyball team participated in a tournament in Pequot Lakes over the weekend, facing off against Menahga, Pierz and Mahnomen. Blackduck won their match against Mahnomen by scores of 12-25 and 22-25, respectively.

The Drakes were not as successful against Pierz and Menagha and lost to both the Pioneers and the Braves. Menahga defeated Blackduck 25-20 and 25-9. Pierz won by scores of 25-9 and 25-4.

“Unfortunately we had some very tough competition last weekend at the Pequot tournament, losing four out of our five matches,” said head coach Cherry Brands in an email Tuesday. “But we are looking forward to a good match against Walker (on) Thursday. They are usually a tough team but I think if our serves are on and our defense is ready, we should be fine.”

The Lady Drakes traveled to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday night.