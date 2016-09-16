Blackduck School Board hopes to start BPA program

At its meeting Monday, the Blackduck School Board heard about efforts to start a Business Professionals of America chapter next year in the district.

Kari Pickett, the Business Education teacher, addressed the board about taking four students to the fall leadership conference in the Twin Cities on Sunday, Nov. 6 and Monday, Nov. 7. Pickett said she worked in a BPA program in Laporte and has taken students to the national conference twice.

“It’s a wonderful program to express leadership and participate in community service,” Pickett said. “The students going to this fall leadership conference will meet students from all over the state and participate in the election conference.”

Pickett said she would like to start a program next year after the students return from the conference to write the necessary articles of accordance and bylaws to start a BPA program for the school.

The board will vote on funding transportation to the conference next month.

Other items:

Superintendent Mark Lundin said enrollment is at 608, which is level with the end of the previous year’s numbers.

The Drakes Scramble raised more than $7,000 for Blackduck activities and athletics. Athletic Director Ryan Grow said everything went as smoothly as possible and there was a great turnout for the event.

High school principal Josh Grover said there are junior and senior high students participating in the 22 Push-up Challenge, which raises awareness of suicide rates among veterans.

Conferences are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

The next school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.