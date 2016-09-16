Rain-soaked Drakes top Red Lake 32-8

It was a soggy first win of the season for Blackduck, as the Drakes topped Red Lake 32-8 in a game that was called off in the third quarter because of lightning.

Despite two lightning delays, Blackduck senior running back Ike Volk ran for 314 yards on 15 carries, scoring four touchdowns for the Drakes (1-1).

Sophomore quarterback Ian Frenzel also had 34 yards rushing and one complete pass -- for 25 yards -- to senior tight end John Smid. Senior running back Mort Eckstrom also scored, talling the Drakes first touchdown of the game.

Red Lake (0-2) started the game off strong, scoring a touchdown with 7:58 remaining in the first quarter to make it 8-0 after a successful two-point conversion.

But the Drakes answered back quickly when Eckstrom scored the team’s first touchdown on a 3-yard run. After a successful Blackduck two-point conversion, it was tied at 8-8.

From there, it was all Drakes and Ike Volk, who scored his first touchdown of the game to increase the Drakes' lead to 14-8 going into halftime.

"We quite improved on our blocking schemes and getting the ball to the people we should, which in turn, opened some pretty big holes for Ike to run through," coach Jeff Volk said. "Offensively we did a lot of things well."

The game was halted for a third time when Red Lake took an injury timeout to assess junior fullback Frankie Papasodora, who sustained a knee injury.

Touchdown No. 3 for the Drakes came at 11:49 in the third quarter, a 23-yard run by Ike Volk to add six more points to Blackduck’s lead, but the two-point conversion failed, and the Drakes lead 20-8.

Two more touchdown runs by Volk followed and Blackduck was up 32-8 when officials decided to call off the game because of the potential for dangerous lightning.

Defensively, Blackduck was led by Frenzel, who notched 11 tackles, and Smid also was in double figures with 10 tackles. No player statistics were available for Red Lake.

The Drakes now travel to Pine River to take on Pine River-Backus (2-0) tonight; the Tigers are coming off wins against Red Lake County and New York Mills.

The Warriors now travel to Polk Co. West, which defeated Blackduck in the opening game of the season.